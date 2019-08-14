|
Michael Ortwein
Fort Wright - Michael Wendall Ortwein, age 78, of Fort Wright, KY passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was an avid outdoorsman and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Josephine Ortwein (nee Fossitt); sons, Michael Scot Ortwein (Kristy) and Jason Harold Ortwein; grandchildren, Ellin Ortwein and Jackson Scot Ortwein; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Gary Sinise Foundation P.O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
