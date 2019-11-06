|
|
Michael P. Dorger
Taylor Mill - Michael Paul Dorger, 56, of Taylor Mill passed away Monday, November 4th at his home surrounded by his family. He worked in production and also as a fork lift operator for Coca Cola Bottling Co., Cincinnati for more than 27 yrs; in his spare time he was a masonry contractor; member of St. Patrick Church, Taylor Mill and a member of the Teamsters. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth F. (Mellor) Dorger. Survivors include his wife, Lisa M. Knipper-Dorger; daughters, Catherine Dorger, Rebecca (Matthew) Braunwart and Sophia Dorger; father, James S. "Sam" Dorger, Sr.; sister, Maria (Don) Dorger-Strickland; brothers, James S. "Sam" (Rose) Dorger, Jr., Mark (Roberta) Dorger, Philip (Darlene) Dorger, Albert Dorger and David (Paula) Dorger and 2 grandchildren, Lillian Swallen and Lucia Dorger. Visitation 9:00 am to 11:00 am Monday, November 11th at St. Patrick Church, 3285 Mills Road, Taylor Mill. Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, Erlanger is serving the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to: Helping Hands of Cincinnati, 9692 Cincinnati Columbus Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45241 or , 297 Buttermilk Pike, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019