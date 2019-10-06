Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
Madeira, OH
Michael Patrick Hall


1939 - 2019
Michael Patrick Hall Obituary
Michael Patrick Hall

Cincinnati - Michael Hall, 79 formerly of Liberty Township Ohio, passed away in New Port Richey FL on Wednesday September 18, 2019. Born in 1939 to the late Patrick and Alouise Hall of Latonia KY, graduate of Holy Cross High School, Thomas More College, and Xavier University. Survived by his loving wife Elaine (Glassmeyer) Hall of New Port Richey, FL and his brother Daniel Hall (Janice) of Simpsonville, SC. Father to Vincent Hall (Leslie) of Liberty Township, Lynne LaMacchia (John) of Cincinnati, and Wade Hall (Ma Ri Beth) of Jacksonville, FL. Loving grandfather to Marissa, Benjamin, Kendra, Craig, Patrick and Psalm. Uncle to Brian Hall, Andrew Hall, Phillip Glassmeyer and Brett Glassmeyer. Prior to retiring to Florida, he worked as corporate tax manager for WLW and volunteered as a youth club soccer coach at the Fairfield Optimist Soccer Club.

Memorial service to be held at 1:00pm Saturday November 16, 2019 at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Madeira, Ohio. At the request of the family, donations to Holy Cross High School in Covington, KY in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
