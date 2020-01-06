|
Michael Patrick "Huck" Kling
Southgate - Michael Patrick "Huck" Kling, 60, of Southgate, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was a proud US Veteran serving in the Marine Corps from 1977-1981 and he worked for Duke Energy for 30 years. Huck was very involved in the in Southgate and was most recently their Senior Vice Commander. He enjoyed fishing and entertaining people, including medical staff, with his funny t-shirt collection and "to the point" comments. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Patrick and Elizabeth (nee Menke) Kling. Huck is survived by his beloved wife, Jan (nee Ormerod) Kling, his devoted children, Renee (Michael) Baur and Nathan (Carly) Kling, his step-daughter, Angela (David) Fishburn, his loving granddaughters, Adeline and Claire Fishburn, his dear siblings, Pat (Bill) Frost, Nancy (Tim) Flanagan, Debbie (Wally) Reinhart, Judy (Brian) Keith, Mary (Paul) Vaal and Barbara Marie (Dave) Orewiler, mother-in-law, Doris Ormerod, brothers-in-law, Dennis Ormerod, Mike (Missy) Ormerod and Larry (Maria) Ormerod and sister-in-law, Barbi (Craig) Pate as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, January 11th with visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas) from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12:00 p.m. with Msgr. William Cleves officiating. Military Honors will take place following the service. Attire for the services is casual. Following the services, a Celebration of Life will take place from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Post 3186, 6 Electric Ave. (Southgate). Burial will take place at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery North in Williamstown, Kentucky at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Post 3186, 6 Electric Ave., Southgate, Kentucky 41071. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020