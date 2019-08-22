Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
9375 Winton Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
9375 Winton Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Peter O'Donnell Jr.

Add a Memory
Michael Peter O'Donnell Jr. Obituary
Michael Peter O'Donnell, Jr.

Cincinnati - beloved husband of the late Mary Anne (nee Griffin). Loving father of Colin (Bethany) O'Donnell, Sara (Phillip) McDonald, and Hannah O'Donnell. Grandfather of Hunter and Wilburt. Brother of Cory (Marianne) O'Donnell, Dan (Kim) O'Donnell, Chris (Don) Langlois, Andy (Dana Bausback) O'Donnell and the late David O'Donnell. Michael passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 71. Memorial Visitation at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Road Cincinnati, OH 45231 on Monday, August 26 from 10 AM until Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Donations may be made to Saint Vincent De Paul or The Special Olympics. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now