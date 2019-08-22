|
|
Michael Peter O'Donnell, Jr.
Cincinnati - beloved husband of the late Mary Anne (nee Griffin). Loving father of Colin (Bethany) O'Donnell, Sara (Phillip) McDonald, and Hannah O'Donnell. Grandfather of Hunter and Wilburt. Brother of Cory (Marianne) O'Donnell, Dan (Kim) O'Donnell, Chris (Don) Langlois, Andy (Dana Bausback) O'Donnell and the late David O'Donnell. Michael passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 71. Memorial Visitation at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Road Cincinnati, OH 45231 on Monday, August 26 from 10 AM until Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Donations may be made to Saint Vincent De Paul or The Special Olympics. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019