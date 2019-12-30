|
Michael Reynolds
Edgewood - Michael David Reynolds, age 70, of Edgewood, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Michael was a 50-year member and past president of Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Service Local 392. After retirement, he worked as a ranger and starter at Devou Golf Course. Michael loved spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Reynolds (nee Vaccariello); sons, Mike Reynolds (Jennifer) and Jeff Reynolds; grandchildren, Drew, Jack and Miles Reynolds; siblings, Eddie Reynolds, Karen Smith, Deborah Reynolds, Kimberly Reynolds, JoAnn Fischer and Tim Reynolds. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Catherine Reynolds. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Pius X Church from 10:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020