Michael Robert Harrison
Cincinnati - Devoted father of Michele (Tony) Overberg, Julie (Chris) Calvert and Chrissy Harrison, loving and proud grandfather of Tyler and Morgan Overberg, Luke and Jackson Calvert and Daniel and Matthew Barnard, beloved son of the late Michael and Mary Jane Harrison, dear twin brother of the late Bill Harrison and brother of Diane Harrison. Bob was a PGA professional for over 52 years of which he spent 37 years at Clovernook Country Club. Bob entered the Army in Oct 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1965. He was a sharp-shooter and specialist in Morse Code. Bob passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 79. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home 6041 Hamilton Ave., 45224 on Tuesday June 9 from 2 PM until service at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Evans Scholarship Fund c/o Clovernook Country Club 2035 W. Galbraith Rd. 45239. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.