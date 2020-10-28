1/1
Michael Robert Thomas . Esq
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Robert Thomas, Esq.

Cincinnati - Attorney Michael R. Thomas, born on March 17, 1953 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Robert and Lucille Thomas, passed away on October 27, 2020. Brother to Richard Thomas and Saundra Hobt and uncle to Jeffrey Hobt, Jennifer Sweeney, Robert Thomas and David Thomas.

Michael Thomas graduated with honors from Capital University in 1975 and received his Juris Doctorate from The Ohio State University College of Law in 1980 with honors.

Donations in Mike's honor can be made to SPCA of Cincinnati. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be shared online at www.springgrove.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved