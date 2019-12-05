Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Michael Rouse Dougherty II

Covington - Michael Rouse Dougherty II, 50, formerly of Butler, KY passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2019. His parents, Michael Dougherty Sr. and Alta Jean (Wooding) Dougherty. Son; Tad (Taylor) Dougherty and their children; Sophia, Able and Emersyn. Michael's sisters; Donna Jean Pryor, Bonnie Jean Ormes, Michelle Dougherty and many much loved nieces and nephews survive his sudden passing.

Michael was a concrete finisher that became disabled due to his injuries at work and thus he became unemployed and unprepared for his passing. His family needs many prayers and support to cope with the many financial debts that have put upon them. They have set up a funeral expense account at Field and Main Bank, PO Box 38, Cynthiana, KY 41031 for those wishing to help. Please make checks payable to Michael Dougherty Sr. or funeral expenses. We sincerely thank those that have already helped and will appreciate those that are able to help. Cooper Funeral Home handled the services.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019
