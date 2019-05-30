|
|
Michael S. Fultz
Union - Michael Fultz passed away unexpectedly May 28, 2019 at the age of 52. Mike was born in Columbus, Indiana. He worked in metal fabrication, creating parts for everything from airplanes to Hummers used in the Middle East. He was a loving son, brother and uncle. He joins his father, Riley Fultz and sister in law, Sandra Fultz in Heaven. He is missed dearly by those who survive him; mother, Carolyn Fultz; brothers, Joe (Donna) Fultz, Eric Fultz and nephews, Ryan (Tabitha), Andrew (Carolyn) and Jonathon Fultz. Visitation for Mike will be Friday, May 31st from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Florence Baptist Temple in Burlington, KY. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. presided over by Mike's brother, Joe Fultz, at the same location. Mike's family requests in lieu of flowers, please donate to Florence Baptist Temple 1898 Florence Pike, Burlington, KY 41005.Online condolences can be left at linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 30, 2019