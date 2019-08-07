Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:45 PM
United Jewish Cemetery
7885 Ivygate Lane
Montgomery, OH
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
the residence of Nancy Goldhagen
Cincinnati - Michael S. Goldhagen, age 72, passed away August 5, 2019, beloved husband of Nancy Victor Goldhagen, devoted father of Shari Goldhagen (Bob Wall) & Jacqui Holland (Ramon Govea), dear brother of Patti (Bill) Walters & the late Robin Love, loving grandfather of Victoria Wall & Leo Govea, also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Graveside services Thursday, August 8, 2:45 P.M. at United Jewish Cemetery, 7885 Ivygate Lane, Montgomery, Ohio 45242. Friends may call on the family Thursday evening only 7:00-9:00 P.M. at the residence of Nancy Goldhagen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Wise Temple or SPCA would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 7, 2019
