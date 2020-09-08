Michael S. Lenett
Cincinnati - Michael (Mike) S. Lenett, Ph.D. passed away at home on Saturday, September 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mike was the beloved husband of Melissa Mangold and the loving father of Thomas (fiancé Doyun Koo) and Samuel Mangold-Lenett. He was predeceased by his parents, Jerome and Ilene (nee Gordon) Linetsky. Mike was well-loved by his father-in-law, Thomas Mangold (Teresa Kreiner), sisters-in-law Penny (Mike) Herr, Cheryl (Jay) Cavendish of Springboro, OH, Christi (Bret) Norton, brother-in-law Tim Mangold and his six nieces, seven nephews, eight great-nieces and two great-nephews.
He also leaves his siblings, Susan Ervin, and Harold (Judi) Lenett of Milwaukee, WI, and their children, his uncle, Dr. Jeffery Gordon of Wimberly, TX; and many cherished friends and revered colleagues.
Mike was born in Orlando, Florida. When he was two years old, he moved with his family to Deer Park, Ohio, a suburb of Greater Cincinnati. Little did Mike know that some of those lifelong friends he made in Deer Park would end up being shoestring related to him upon marrying Melissa through her stepmother Teresa Kreiner. After graduating from Deer Park High School, Mike attended The University of Cincinnati's College of Engineering. He graduated 27 years ago after having co-oped with NASA in Huntsville, AL. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering, and then earned both a Master's Degree and Doctorate in Structural Engineering. Mike was a lifelong Bearcat.
After working at U.C. as a Research Assistant and then as Assistant Professor, Mike entered private industry as a Bridge Design Engineering Consultant. He was most recently a Senior Bridge Engineer with Patrick Engineering in Chicago, IL. Mark Urban, P.E., Senior Vice President of Operations said this about Mike, "While part of the Patrick family only a year, Mike was a valued member of our bridge team in Ohio, helping us to both re-define our bridge practice with the ability to win and perform larger and more complex projects but to also help successfully grow our Ohio practice. Even while Mike was battling this awful disease, he found the desire and energy to help our team win the ODOT Jefferson Seven Bridge Rehabilitation Project, which will require advanced structural modeling and analysis to determine how best to rehabilitate the complex structure. What Mike brought to our team was technical excellence and impeccable communication skills. Mike had 27 years of experience working on bridge projects in Ohio, Illinois, and West Virginia, ranging from interstate to local highway and roadway, and transit structures. In 2018, Mike was the Lead Structural Engineer for the I-75 Hopple Street Interchange in Cincinnati, where he won the Association or Bridge Construction and Design (ABCD) award for Outstanding New Major Bridge. Closer to our home, Mike also was the engineer-of-record on the O'Hare Airport Transit System Extension elevated guideway extension into the new Consolidated Rental Car Facility. Mike's positive "can-do" attitude was infectious and was an inspiration to us all even throughout his illness...I know we will all miss him dearly"
Prior to his time at Patrick Engineering, Mike was an Assistant Vice President with TranSystems. Mike was a Professional Engineer (PE) in Ohio and Kentucky. He was a member of several engineering societies, including OTEC, where he was a member of the Structures Subcommittee; The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), where he was a frequent guest speaker with the U.C. student chapter; and the Association of Bridge Construction and Design (ABCD) where he was instrumental in starting the Southwest Division, where he filled numerous board offices. Mike was frequently invited to speak at engineering conferences around the country.
Mike was a man of deep and resounding dedication. In both his professional and personal life, he was committed to living beyond himself. This was never more apparent than in the passions he shared with his friends and family; these were vast and numerous. Notably, Mike was a dedicated follower of the United States Space Program, a lover of animals both domestic and exotic, a community stakeholder, and a child of God who deeply loved his family.
When Mike was young, he not only took classes at The Cincinnati Zoo but was a student volunteer during the summer months. These experiences led him to instill the same excitement and curiosity in his sons.
Mike grew up having rabbits as pets. It wasn't until Mike met Melissa that he developed an affinity for house cats. Mike, Melissa, and their boys have been cat people ever since. During Mike's treatment his bond with their cats was a source of comfort and companionship.
Mike and Melissa met Thanksgiving week, 1990, while Melissa was home visiting family. She went out with her sister Christi to the iconic Clifton bar Uncle Woody's to meet Christi's friends, and the rest, as they say, is history. They married July 18, 1992 in Adult Park. The ceremony was concelebrated in both the Jewish and Catholic traditions. Mike and Melissa started their family right away while Mike was working on his Ph.D. Both sons have fond memories of going to U.C.'s Engineering building while Mike was working.
Mike believed in being an involved parent. In every activity his boys participated in, Mike found a way to be a contributing member. He was a dedicated Band Parent, Cub Scout Pack Leader, and a former budget executive for the Sycamore School Board. Most importantly he always made sure Thomas and Samuel finish their homework on time. In his time as a Band Parent, Mike would organize trivia games on long bus rides to competitions and shows and served as the Treasurer for the Sycamore Band and Orchestra Boosters. His involvement had no limits.
Every year Mike looked forward to family vacation time. The family has made 28 trips to Disney, with the most recent being the first weekend in October 2019 before Mike was diagnosed. There was something magical at Disney for Mike's family. For Mike, taking his family on trips was a way to explore and learn. The family's trips exploring the country and notable national landmarks instilled Mike's passion for history in his boys. Mike loved history, our country, and the space program. He wanted to instill those passions in his children, and he did.
As his children grew up and even today, Mike would say: "If everyone would live a life of doing the best they can, become the best they can, treat others that same way, that's what God expects of us. What I world this would be." Mike lived his faith in God every day. He was an active member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church up until he could no longer serve. He was the head fry cook at the annual fish fry; he ensured every Fellowship in the Front Foyer went off without a hitch; he assisted in Religious Education, and served every ministry at the Contemporary Mass. He believed God walked alongside us and always prayed for God's Grace.
The visitation for Mike will be held at Tufts-Schildmeyer Funeral Home at 129N. Riverside Drive, Loveland, Ohio 45140 on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Masks are required and provided. Mass of Christian burial will be held at The Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 East Kemper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249. Masks are required and will be provided. Procession to The Gate of Heaven Cemetery will follow the Mass.
Donations can be made to The Melissa Mangold & Mike Lenett Foundation for pediatric cancer research and scholarships. Make checks payable to the foundation and send them to c/o 10220 Stablehand Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com