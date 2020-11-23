Michael Schuh
Cold Spring - Michael R. Schuh, 81, of Cold Spring, passed away on Friday, November 20th at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas. He was a proud Navy veteran and retired from the Shur-Good Biscuit Company, Cincinnati. Michael was also a dedicated volunteer at St. Bernard Church in Dayton, KY for over 40 years and spent much of his free time supporting his UK Wildcats and other local college sports. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 55 years, Pauline Schuh and brother, Robert Schuh. Michael is survived by his sons, Chuck (Joyce), Timothy (Peggy) & Scott (Jamie) Schuh; daughter, Barbara Hansel; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and brother, Don (Betty) Schuh. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Michael will be laid to rest at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials may be made to St. Bernard Church Pantry, 501 Berry St., Dayton, KY 41074 or St Elizabeth Hospice, 1 Medical Village American Drive Edgewood, KY 41017. Please wear a mask. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com
