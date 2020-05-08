Michael Shelby Brooks
Cincinnati - Michael Shelby Brooks of Finneytown, passed peacefully at his home after a brief illness, May 6, 2020 at the age of 63. Preceded in death by his parents Alvy and Jeanette (Ellison) Brooks. Born April 25, 1957, Mike is survived by his loving wife Pamela (Colonel) Brooks, his treasured children Morgan (Josh) Logsdon, Shelby Brooks, Travis Bauer and Reilly Brooks, and by his darling and delightful grandchildren, Sarah Elise, Noah Lawrence, Alyssa Nicole, and Isaac Michael. He is also survived by his special cousin Michele Stoffer, and by numerous friends and family members.
Mike was a 1975 graduate of Finneytown High School, and a graduate of Hocking College with a degree in Forestry. He served his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force where he trained in pararescue.
Mike loved to read and there are stacks of books in the basement to prove it. He spent several years as a logger in Kodiak, Alaska and was well traveled in many parts of the world. From fly-fishing to deep sea to creek-bank, Mike never saw a body of water that didn't call to him to fish. He appreciated many different cuisines of the world and encouraged others not to be afraid to try a bite of this or that. He was a lifelong fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and watched every game to the exclusion of everything else. He was a big man with a big heart, full of love for God, his country, his dogs, and most especially his family, whom he cherished. He will be deeply missed.
Services will be private as a result of COVID-19 and a celebration of his life will be held at a later time. If so desired, memorials in Mike's name can be sent to the Wounded Warriors Project or the SPCA. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.