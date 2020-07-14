Michael Sowder
Covington - Michael Lee Sowder (42) of Walton, KY passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at his home. He was born in Covington, KY on April 1, 1978, son of Jerry and Vicki Bonar Sowder. Michael was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 11-1pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Graveside service will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Southside Baptist Church c/o Michael Sowder 1501 Holman Ave Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com