Brother Michael Springer
Cincinnati - Glenmary Brother Michael Springer Dies at 80. Brother Michael Bradford Springer is survived by brothers, Daniel, Paul (Mary), Mark (Paula), John (Kathi) and Joe (Tish); sister Mary Filippis (Tony); and many nieces, nephews, fellow missioners and friends. A Glenmary missioner brother and native of Monroe, Mich., he died June 20 at the age of 80. Reception of the body will take place at 4 p.m. June 26, at Our Lady of the Fields' Chapel, 4085 Glenmary Trace, Fairfield, OH. Visitation will follow. Wake service will begin at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. June 27 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1050 W. Kemper Rd., Cincinnati, OH. Memorials may be made to Glenmary Home Missioners, P.O. Box 465618, Cincinnati, OH 45246-5618. Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 25, 2019