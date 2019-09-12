|
Michael Staat
Union Township - Michael A. Staat Beloved husband of Peggy Staat (nee Gray). Loving father of the late Shawna (Pat, living) Mahan. Devoted son of the late Harland and Geraldine Staat. Dear brother of Connie Powell, Gerrie Lamberson, Steven Staat and the late Paul and Timothy Staat. Also survived by four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 63 years of age. Visitation on SATURDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Road from 5:00PM until time of Memorial Service at 6:00PM.www.bjmeyersons.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019