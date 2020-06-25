Michael Stickley
Warsaw - Michael David Stickley (Mike), 49, passed away at his home on Monday, June 22, 2020. Mike was born in Dayton, Ohio to Sandy and the late David Edward Stickley. Mike leaves behind his loving mother, Sandy Ballinger (Dale); beloved children, William and Lita Stickley; his dear sister, Emily Wells (Matt), nephew Avery and niece Adilynn. Mike enjoyed working at DHL loading airplanes. He loved boating on the Ohio River and rooting for the UC Bearcats, but most of all Mike loved spending time with his children. Visitation will take place on Monday June 29, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with service at 7:00 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. At the request of the family, anyone attending the visitation and/or funeral service will be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mike's honor to onestrokeforward.org or mail to One Stroke Forward, 10725 Meadow Stable Lane, Union, KY 41091. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.