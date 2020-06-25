Michael Stickley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Stickley

Warsaw - Michael David Stickley (Mike), 49, passed away at his home on Monday, June 22, 2020. Mike was born in Dayton, Ohio to Sandy and the late David Edward Stickley. Mike leaves behind his loving mother, Sandy Ballinger (Dale); beloved children, William and Lita Stickley; his dear sister, Emily Wells (Matt), nephew Avery and niece Adilynn. Mike enjoyed working at DHL loading airplanes. He loved boating on the Ohio River and rooting for the UC Bearcats, but most of all Mike loved spending time with his children. Visitation will take place on Monday June 29, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with service at 7:00 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. At the request of the family, anyone attending the visitation and/or funeral service will be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mike's honor to onestrokeforward.org or mail to One Stroke Forward, 10725 Meadow Stable Lane, Union, KY 41091. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Service
07:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved