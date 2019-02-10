Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kavanaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael T. Kavanaugh Ph.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael T. Kavanaugh Ph.D. Obituary
Michael T. Kavanaugh, PhD

Seattle, WA - Environmental economist Michael Kavanaugh died Sunday, Jan. 27 (age 70) due to complications of lung cancer. An economic consultant, Dr. Kavanaugh was well known for his research, analysis and expert testimony on environmental issues.

Dr. Kavanaugh, a native of Cincinnati, got his B.A. at Xavier University and his PhD at the University of Cincinnati. He served as Senior Economist with Public Interest Economics Foundation, both in San Francisco and Wash., DC from 1976 to 1984. Afterwards, as a consultant his clients included Earthjustice, Hawaii's Thousand Friends, Sierra Club, Southern Environmental Law Center, and Waterkeeper Alliance.

He and his wife of 26 years, Sonja Henrixson, lived in Hawaii for 11 years before moving to Seattle. In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by his stepdaughter Suzanne Strandberg [Neil] and two grandchildren. Spring memorials will be held in Ohio and DC. Information at: www.legacy.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.