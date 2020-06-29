Michael T. "Pelley" Pelley
Hebron - Michael "Pelley" Thomas Pelley, 33, of Hebron died unexpectedly Saturday morning. Pelley was a supervisor for Costco, Florence, a graduate of Conner High School Class of 2005 where he played football and member of The Chive. He loved anything sports but especially the Cincinnati Bengals and the Florida Gators. Pelley was a Pee Wee Football Coach and he coached youth Basketball. Survivors include his parents, Missy and Mike Napier; sisters, Kari Napier, Carol (Hunter) Reed, Elizabeth (Matt) Smeal, Sheena (Jeremy) McKenzie and Peggy (Travis) Garland; brothers, Dwaine Pelley and James Napier; grandparents, Ed and Pat Pelley; 17 nieces and nephews and 1 great nephew. Visitation 11:00 am to 2:00 pm Friday, July 3rd at the MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, Hebron. Funeral services to immediately follow at 2:00 pm. Interment will be in Sand Run Cemetery, Hebron. Memorial contributions are suggested to Young Life. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions, masks are recommended, and social distancing guidelines must be followed, and the attendance will be monitored and limited to 50% of the building's capacity. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.