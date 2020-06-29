Michael T. "Pelley" Pelley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael T. "Pelley" Pelley

Hebron - Michael "Pelley" Thomas Pelley, 33, of Hebron died unexpectedly Saturday morning. Pelley was a supervisor for Costco, Florence, a graduate of Conner High School Class of 2005 where he played football and member of The Chive. He loved anything sports but especially the Cincinnati Bengals and the Florida Gators. Pelley was a Pee Wee Football Coach and he coached youth Basketball. Survivors include his parents, Missy and Mike Napier; sisters, Kari Napier, Carol (Hunter) Reed, Elizabeth (Matt) Smeal, Sheena (Jeremy) McKenzie and Peggy (Travis) Garland; brothers, Dwaine Pelley and James Napier; grandparents, Ed and Pat Pelley; 17 nieces and nephews and 1 great nephew. Visitation 11:00 am to 2:00 pm Friday, July 3rd at the MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, Hebron. Funeral services to immediately follow at 2:00 pm. Interment will be in Sand Run Cemetery, Hebron. Memorial contributions are suggested to Young Life. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions, masks are recommended, and social distancing guidelines must be followed, and the attendance will be monitored and limited to 50% of the building's capacity. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 431-1718
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved