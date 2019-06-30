|
|
Michael Thomas Klein
Anderson Township - Michael Thomas Klein, of Anderson Township, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 25, 2019.
Mike was born on March 14, 1956 in Cincinnati, to Henry and Marilyn Klein.
He graduated from Purcell High School in 1975 and attended classes at the University of Cincinnati and the Ohio Institute of Photography. He worked in advertising, photography and ultimately, sales, until his retirement in October 2018.
He leaves behind his wife, Melissa Cole Klein, of Cincinnati, Son, Patrick Klein of St Petersburg, FL. Daughter, Sarah Klein of Tampa, FL, Daughter, Son-in-Law and first granddaughter, Mary Klein Molloy, Robert Molloy and Nellie Harper Molloy, of Tampa, FL. He is also survived by his parents, Henry and Marilyn Klein, two brothers and their spouses, Tim and Leslie Klein and Brian and Teresa Klein, all of Cincinnati.
Mike is well-loved, as evidenced by his impressive network of numerous, long-standing friends. He has touched so many, with his outrageous humor, his strong sense of loyalty and his fierce devotion to family. He was passionate about music, history and living life to capacity. He loved Cincinnati and told one of his children that it was the center of the universe. For Mike, life was all about the fun.
A mass will take place at St Cecelia's Church, 3105 Madison Rd, in Oakley on July 1, 2019, at 10:30am, followed by a celebration of Mike's life at the Robert James Distillery, 2810 Highland Ave, in Norwood, from noon to four.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Mike's name, to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd, Cincinnati 45243 or to The University of Cincinnati/ Barrett Cancer Center, 234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, 45210.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019