1/1
Michael Thomas Mench
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Thomas Mench

Amelia - Michael Thomas Mench, 41, Amelia, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Mercy Anderson Hospital, Cincinnati, OH, surrounded by his family. Michael was born June 29th, 1979 in Richmond, Indiana to Thomas S. and Rebecca J. (Boggs) Mench. Michael was employed at Mench Financial, Inc. Michael had many interests, but was an expert fly fisherman and also very proficient at the art of fly-tying, doing both from a very young age. Michael loved being on the river and out in nature and enjoyed identifying and knowledgably discussing anything related to fly fishing, wildlife and the conservation of rivers and their surroundings. Michael leaves behind his family to cherish his memory: Tonia Hahn, his devoted life companion of fifteen years; mother and father, Thomas and Rebecca Mench, Cincinnati, OH; sister, Andrea Mench, Cincinnati, OH; Steve Hahn, Mt. Orab, OH, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael will also be greatly missed by his and Tonias beloved pets, Gus and Tucker. Michael was preceded in death by grandparents, Philip A & Jean Ann Boggs and Leo S & Susan Mench. A memorial service will be held at a later, safe date. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in Michaels memory, the family suggests: The Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Road, Milford, OH 45150 (cincynature.org) or Little Miami Conservancy, 211 Railroad Avenue, Loveland, OH 45150 (littlemiami.org). T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved