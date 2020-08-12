Michael Thomas Mench
Amelia - Michael Thomas Mench, 41, Amelia, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Mercy Anderson Hospital, Cincinnati, OH, surrounded by his family. Michael was born June 29th, 1979 in Richmond, Indiana to Thomas S. and Rebecca J. (Boggs) Mench. Michael was employed at Mench Financial, Inc. Michael had many interests, but was an expert fly fisherman and also very proficient at the art of fly-tying, doing both from a very young age. Michael loved being on the river and out in nature and enjoyed identifying and knowledgably discussing anything related to fly fishing, wildlife and the conservation of rivers and their surroundings. Michael leaves behind his family to cherish his memory: Tonia Hahn, his devoted life companion of fifteen years; mother and father, Thomas and Rebecca Mench, Cincinnati, OH; sister, Andrea Mench, Cincinnati, OH; Steve Hahn, Mt. Orab, OH, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael will also be greatly missed by his and Tonias beloved pets, Gus and Tucker. Michael was preceded in death by grandparents, Philip A & Jean Ann Boggs and Leo S & Susan Mench. A memorial service will be held at a later, safe date. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in Michaels memory, the family suggests: The Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Road, Milford, OH 45150 (cincynature.org
) or Little Miami Conservancy, 211 Railroad Avenue, Loveland, OH 45150 (littlemiami.org
). T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.