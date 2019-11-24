|
|
Michael V. Minton
Colerain Twp. - MINTON, Michael Vernon - He was the devoted husband for 53 years to Suzette (nee Curtis) Minton; Loving father of Mary Kaye (Bob) Apke, Laura Lee (Shane) Davis and Angela Hope (Paul) Nurnberg; Proud grandfather of Jesse D. (Mandy) Spitzer, Lindsay S. (Joey) McGovern, Kelsey S. (John Jr.) Brown, Holly G. Nurnberg, Curtis R. Nurnberg, Karly S. Nurnberg, Grace Michaela Davis, Lilly K. Davis and soon to be great- grandfather to Baby McGovern due May 2020; Brother of the late Neal Minton; Michael was born October 22, 1944 to Foster and Hope Minton. He passed away on Saturday November 23, 2019 at the age of 75 at his residence in Colerain Twp.; Michael was a faithful 31 year member of Friendship Baptist Church, served as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Operation Christmas Child Coordinator and "cheerleader". He was a proud member and church speaker for Gideon's International. He was everyone's favorite teacher for 35 years in the North College Hill City Schools. Visitation will be held at Friendship Baptist Church 8580 Cheviot Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45251 on Tuesday from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Funeral Service will be held at the church on Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. Those wishing to honor his memory may do so by donations to Operation Christmas Child (www.samaritanspurse.org), Gideon's International or to Friendship Baptist Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019