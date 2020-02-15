Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:30 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish
Burlington, KY
Michael W. Amend


1973 - 2020
Michael W. Amend Obituary
Michael W. Amend

Florence - Michael W. Amend, 46 of Florence, Kentucky passed away on February 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Care, Florence, Kentucky. Michael was born March 2, 1973 in Cincinnati, OH to Richard and Shirley Wahl Amend. Michael was a graduate of Newport Catholic High School and attended Western Kentucky University. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Shirley Amend. Michael is survived by his Father, Richard Amend, Sister, Angela Amend Kwasnik, Niece, Alexandra, Nephew, Joshua, Aunts, Uncles, and several cousins. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Burlington, Kentucky, with Rev. Nick Rottman, officiating. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the National Right to Life Association, 512 10th Street NW, Washington, DC 20004 or to the Shriner's Burns Institute, 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
