Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Michael Wesley Egan


1984 - 2020
Michael Wesley Egan Obituary
Michael Wesley Egan

Florence - Michael Wesley Egan, 35 of Florence, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was a loving father and you never saw him with out a smile on his face. Michael was a 3-sport athlete in high school attending Holy Cross and Simon Kenton and continued playing softball after high school. He was a UK fan and a member of Covington Turners. Michael is survived by his children Lilly, Addison and Morgan (mothers Karen and Sara); mother Christy Egan; father Jeff (Lisa) Egan; siblings Amy (Mark) Chandler Arnold, Bruce Chandler, Jennifer Egan Wyatt and Chelsea (Zakk) Satterley; nieces and nephews Kai, Kali, Alyssa, Courtney, Hunter, Liam, Jaxin, Aubrey, Carson, Cloe, Leelah, Aleeyah, William , Zoey and great niece Avaya; paternal grandmother Patricia Egan; many extended family members and friends. Michael is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather James Egan and maternal grandparents Roger and Mary Edmondson. Due to the COVID-19 Virus a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Michael's final resting place will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. The family asks that Memorial Contributions be made to The Grateful Life Center, 305 Pleasure Isle Drive, Erlanger, KY 41017. You may leave online condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Egan family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
