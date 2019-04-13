Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Petersburg Cemetery
Michael Wheeler


1970 - 2019
Michael Wheeler Obituary
Michael Wheeler

Walton - Michael Shane Wheeler, age 48, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Michael leaves behind his parents Jerry and Pamela Wheeler. He also leaves behind his children, Wesley Michael, Allison Lili, and Darian Wheeler; brother, Chad Wesley Wheeler; nephews, Xavier Lea, Avery Wheeler, Colt Wheeler; and his niece, Jillian Wheeler. Mike enjoyed guns, electronics, computers and will be remembered for his positive happy go lucky attitude. Friends and family will gather on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 11 AM until the time of service at 1 PM at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will immediately follow at Petersburg Cemetery. Memorials may be left in Michael's honor to any Kidney Research Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 13, 2019
