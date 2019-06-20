Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Resources
More Obituaries for Michel Rison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michel Lee Rison

Obituary Condolences

Michel Lee Rison Obituary
Michel Lee Rison

Covington - Michel Lee Rison, 62, of Covington, Kentucky passed away in her home on June 18, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Patricia (Henley) Scroggins. She married Allan T. Rison, and he survives.

Michel was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Patricia Scroggins and her brothers Kevin, Larry and John Scroggins.

Along with her husband Allan Rison, Michel is survived by her sons Hudson Rison and Ryan (Allison) Rison; stepson Ian (Lora) Rison; brother Lonnie (Laurie) Scroggins; sisters Debbie (Bill) Lueke and Chris (Chris) Maines; nieces and nephews Anya and Dylan Maines, Heather and Josh Lueke, and Adam, Austin, Jackson and Isaac Scroggins.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the .

The Rison family will hold a Celebration of Life for Michel. Floral Hills is honored to serve the family. She will be buried in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 20 to June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now