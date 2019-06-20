|
Michel Lee Rison
Covington - Michel Lee Rison, 62, of Covington, Kentucky passed away in her home on June 18, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Patricia (Henley) Scroggins. She married Allan T. Rison, and he survives.
Michel was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Patricia Scroggins and her brothers Kevin, Larry and John Scroggins.
Along with her husband Allan Rison, Michel is survived by her sons Hudson Rison and Ryan (Allison) Rison; stepson Ian (Lora) Rison; brother Lonnie (Laurie) Scroggins; sisters Debbie (Bill) Lueke and Chris (Chris) Maines; nieces and nephews Anya and Dylan Maines, Heather and Josh Lueke, and Adam, Austin, Jackson and Isaac Scroggins.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the .
The Rison family will hold a Celebration of Life for Michel. Floral Hills is honored to serve the family. She will be buried in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 20 to June 22, 2019