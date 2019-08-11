Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Dry Ridge, OH
Michel "Mikki" Ziegler


1984 - 2019
Michel "Mikki" Ziegler Obituary
Michel "Mikki" Ziegler

Cincinnati - Michel Michelle "Mikki" Ziegler (nee Mason), beloved wife of Michael Ziegler; devoted mother of Mason and Maddox; loving daughter of Dean (Jennifer) Mason and Jenni (Dan) Schwab; sister of Morgan Mason and four step-siblings; and dear granddaughter of Denny and Lynda Mason, and Mary Goff. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 3-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church Dry Ridge Wednesday at 11 AM. Memorials to Life Center or Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
