Michelangelo "Mike" Barone
Newport - Michelangelo "Mike" Barone, 99, son of the late Alessandro & Rosa Barone, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. He was a retired Production Control Supervisor for General Electric and a member of St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring. Mike was a World War ll veteran, serving as a Staff Sergeant with the 316th Troop Carrier Group, a unit that received three Presidential Unit Citations. In addition, he received several individual awards, most notably the Bronze Star for meritorious service to his country. Mike was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting and gardening, but his first love was his family. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Dorothy Barone (nee Ebert), loving son Michael Barone and his wife Kathy Barone (nee Horn); siblings Catherine Rampello, Lena Zimmer, Elizabeth Haley, Ann Wedmore, Albert Barone, Olivia Hathaway, William Barone, Albina Brinkman, Norma Taylor and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. He is survived by his children, Gerry Barone (Connie), Nancy Barone, Steve Barone, Janice Steiner (Bill) and Anita Neufelder (Jan); grandchildren, Melissa Hollingsworth (Mark Clark), Gerry Barone (Jennifer), Robb Steiner (Shari), Joe Kremer, Jr. MD (Tammy), Jennifer Bohart (Bill), Shawn Barone (Bridgette), Michael Barone, Matthew Barone, Stephanie Worth (Jake), Steven McCarthy (Nicole), Reid Neufelder, Natalie Neufelder and Sophia Neufelder; great-grandchildren, Jordan Waldecker (Dakota), Preston Hollingsworth, Evan Brondhaver, Abigail Brondhaver, Ariel Steiner, Morgan Kremer, Nola Steiner, Joseph Kremer, Vincent Barone, Anabel Barone, Claire Kremer, Elise Steiner, Cameron McCarthy and brother Richard Barone. Mike lived a full life always surrounded by family and friends. His strength and values were present in every aspect of his life. The visitation will be from 4-7pm at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas, KY. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the , 223 Rosa L. Parks Ave., Suite 301, Nashville,TN 37203 or St. Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dad, we will forever love and miss you and know that you are reunited with Mom in heaven. Keep each other close until we see you again.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019