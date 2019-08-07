|
|
Michele Moore
Ludlow - Michele M. Moore, 63, of Ludlow, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her residence. Michele was a devoted caregiver who had a passion for gardening and animals. She had a kind and giving heart which, she opened to many people throughout her life. Michele will be deeply missed by her loved ones, friends and anyone that was lucky enough to know her. Michele was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Keller; brothers, Mike and John Keller. Survivors include her son, Greg (Betsy) Moore of Burlington; daughter, Corinne (Don) Reynolds of Burlington; sister, Peggy Thompson of Erlanger; 6 grandchildren. Visitation is on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Memorial Service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Inurnment in Mother of God Cemetery in Ft. Wright. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to SAAP, P.O. Box 72040 Newport, Kentucky 41072 or /, 300 S. Riverside Plaza Ste 1200 Chicago, IL 60606-6637. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019