Cold Spring - Micheline Vallee Schultz, 94, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home. She was born March 31, 1925 in Paris, France. Micheline was preceded in death by her parents, Henri and Simone (Pavard) Vallee; husband, Carl Schultz; sister, Yeyette Spivock; son-in-law, Jim Hickey. She is survived by her children, Bruce (Pat) Schultz, Gary (Roberta) Schultz, Michele Hickey and Marlene (Tim) Miller; grandchildren, Lauren (Andrew) Gosney and Mark (Stephanie) Hickey; great-grandchildren, Triton Hickey, Laken Hickey and Julian Gosney. She also leaves her cousin in France, Raymonde Dal Santo, and a multitude of French relatives, many nieces and nephews and a dear friend Micheline Troche. Micheline met her husband in Paris during WW I. She set sail for the United States on September 26, 1947 and married Carl November 29, 1947. Micheline loved geography and to study maps, she was always planning her next trip. She visited forty- nine states, Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, Europe, South America and Asia and enjoyed every experience along the way. She was a talented artist who painted in oils and watercolors and took a correspondence course under Charles Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown. Micheline taught French at Berlitz and Inlingua Schools and worked at Shillito's Department Store and the IRS. Services will be at the Convenience of the Family. Interment will be in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Campbell County Animal Shelter, 1898 Poplar Ridge Road, Melbourne, KY 41059. Alexandria Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 3, 2019