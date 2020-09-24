Michelle Abramis

1/1
Cold Spring - Michelle L. Abramis (nee. Twehues), 39, of Cold Spring, passed away on Monday, September 21st at University Hospital, Cincinnati. She was a 1999 graduate of Bishop Brossart High School, Alexandria and also attended Northern Kentucky University. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Abramis. Michelle is survived by her loving parents, Paul & Kathleen (nee. Losey) Twehues; brothers, Hank (Viviana) & Chris Twehues; niece, Hailey Twehues and nephews, Hunter, Henry, Thomas & Nathan Twehues. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Monday, September 28th at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, Ky. Michelle will be laid to rest at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory, 931 Isabella St., Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.








