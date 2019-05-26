|
|
Michelle Hegge
Florence - Michelle Lyn Hegge Ewald AKA Shelly, age 43 passed away on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth surrounded by her family. Shelly was born in Russell City, Kansas. She was the second of four children. Shelly enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved her family, music and pugs. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her mother and father, Richard and Terri Ewald of Florence, Kentucky. Three awesome brothers, Trent (Crystal) Wilson, Ricky (Amanda) Ewald, and Alex (Danielle) Ewald. Nephews Tristan, Nolan, Mason & Jaxson and her niece Erin. As well as many of her extended relatives. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the following: Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth Edgewood, KY. No funeral service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00-9:00pm at The Florence Senior Activity Center 7431 US Highway 42 Florence, Kentucky 41042 on Saturday June 1, 2019. All those who were blessed to know Shelly are welcome.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019