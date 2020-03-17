Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1175 Overlook
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mick Caldwell Obituary
Mick Caldwell

Cincinnati - Caldwell, Michael, "Mick" loving husband and best friend for 58 years to Judie Fern Caldwell, super dad of Tina (Nita Mauer) Caldwell, Susan (Mitchell) Penick, cherished Papa of Nora (Mark) Ligtenberg, Natalie Penick, and the late Michael Penick. Great grandfather of Lizzie, Annabelle, Lukas, Patrick, and Madalyn Ligtenberg. Dear brother of Carroll (Dee) Caldwell, Linda (Ken) Phillips, brother-in-law of Ray (Candi) Fern, Tim (Rose) Fern, and the late Dan (Angela, living) Fern. Passed away surrounded by family, March 14, 2020 at the age of 82. WITH CURRENT CONCERNS FOR PUBLIC SAFETY, THE FAMILY AND CHURCH REQUEST THAT ONLY FAMILY AND CLOSE FRIENDS ATTEND THE MASS. NO VISITATION. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Noon at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook, Cincinnati, OH 45238. A celebration of life will be held at a later date (details will be shared when planned). In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. [email protected]
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
