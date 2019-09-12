Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Midge Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Midge Roberts

Add a Memory
Midge Roberts Obituary
Midge Roberts

Lebanon - Margareete (Midge/Momaw) Roberts crossed the Rainbow Bridge on September 9th 2019. Loved, admired, and adored by so many, she is survived by her best friend, life partner and soulmate: Nancy Collins, her devoted son, Tom Roberts, loving daughter Tammy Roberts/Ramona Randolph. Her sisters, Tina Summers, Billie/Bill Houston, Pam Blanton, & brother Jim/Amiee Teague. Her grandchildren, Jesse Murphy, Kristina/Shawn Hill, Robert/Carrie Roberts, Douglas/Becky Roberts, JT/Ian Randolph, Vanessa/JD Hoffman. Midge leaves 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandson. A multitude of nieces & nephews all who will woefully miss their Little Momaw. She was loved & respected by all she met, and leaves behind a plethora of friends. Memorial visitation will be held at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell funeral home 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY on September 16, from 6:00pm until 8:00pm. Please consider donating time or funds to charities or groups working on the cure for dementia and Alzheimer's. Online condolences may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell caring for the family of Midge.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Midge's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now