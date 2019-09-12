|
Lebanon - Margareete (Midge/Momaw) Roberts crossed the Rainbow Bridge on September 9th 2019. Loved, admired, and adored by so many, she is survived by her best friend, life partner and soulmate: Nancy Collins, her devoted son, Tom Roberts, loving daughter Tammy Roberts/Ramona Randolph. Her sisters, Tina Summers, Billie/Bill Houston, Pam Blanton, & brother Jim/Amiee Teague. Her grandchildren, Jesse Murphy, Kristina/Shawn Hill, Robert/Carrie Roberts, Douglas/Becky Roberts, JT/Ian Randolph, Vanessa/JD Hoffman. Midge leaves 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandson. A multitude of nieces & nephews all who will woefully miss their Little Momaw. She was loved & respected by all she met, and leaves behind a plethora of friends. Memorial visitation will be held at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell funeral home 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY on September 16, from 6:00pm until 8:00pm. Please consider donating time or funds to charities or groups working on the cure for dementia and Alzheimer's. Online condolences may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell caring for the family of Midge.
