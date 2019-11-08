|
Mihaly Weiland
Mihaly Weiland; 85 of Independence, KY passed away Thursday November 7, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Mihaly was born in Devecser, Hungary and helped over 1,200 people escape to America as a young man. He had many trades such as inventor, screen printer, butcher, TV store owner and photographer to name a few. He also liked to collect antiques and watches saying that he could fix anything. Mihaly is preceded in death by; his wife Rose Marie Weiland, his parents, 2 brothers , 2 sisters, grandsons Brian Flannagan and Collin Huff . He is survived by ; Daughters Tina (Bob) Vogelpohl and Kati ( Dave) Hardy, Sons; Mihaly (Kim Thomas) Weiland and Jozsef (Shannon) Weiland, Grandchildren; Bob Jr(Katie) Vogelpohl, Kyle (Chelsie) Vogelpohl, Tori (Matt) Howell, John(Sarah) Flannagan, David Flannagan, Jozsef ( Megan) Weiland, Christopher(Jennelline) Weiland, Daniel Weiland, Nicholas Weiland and Kea (Mike) Thompson ,22 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild and many friends and family that will miss him dearly. Floral Hills Funeral Home is servicing the family. Visitation will be held Tuesday November 12, 2019 from 11am to 12pm with service and burial to follow. Condolences can be left at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019