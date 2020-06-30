Mike Kalfus
1951 - 2020
Mike Kalfus

Wyoming - Michael Vaughn Kalfus, age 68, of Wyoming, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 22, 1951 to Sherman and Margaret Kalfus (nee King). Mike was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, William W. Swim, Sherman B. Kalfus, James E. Kalfus, and Deborah L. Kalfus. Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon Kalfus; son, Michael Paul Kalfus; siblings, Timothy A. Swim, Linda S. Clements, and Stephen L. (Debra) Kalfus; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In loving memory of Michael, contributions may be made to the ALS Association Lou Gehring's, 20 Mayfield Ave, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Family and friends may gather on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Northwest, 7830 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, OH, from 11:00AM to 12:00PM. The funeral service will begin at the funeral home at 12:00PM. Burial with military honors will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
JUL
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
7830 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 522-6100
