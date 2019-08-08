|
Mike Kellerman
Burlington - Mike Kellerman, 73, passed away suddenly on August 6, 2019 at his residence in Burlington KY. Mike was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Burlington. He was a Marine Veteran and love to work on wood-working projects. He was preceded in death by his first wife Jane C. (nee Lawson) Kellerman, son James Kellerman and brother John Kellerman, brother in-law William Drews, and brother in-law Dale Domsher. Survivors include his wife of 19yrs. Marie Kellerman, son Robert (Teresa) Kellerman, son Andy Kellerman, step-son James Winebrenner, step-daughter Jacqueline (Jay) Cohen, step-son Joshua Winebrenner, Step-daughter Jeanetta Winebrenner, step-son Justin (Samantha) Winebrenner, sister Kathy Drews, brother Dan (Christine) Kellerman, sister Sandy Domsher, brother Timothy (Nancy) Kellerman, brother Dave (Amy) Kellerman, brother Jeff (Cathy) Kellerman sister Mary Beth Kellerman, and brother Tom (Marianne) Kellerman. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Saturday August 10, 2019 from 9am to 11am with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Burlington. Burial will be held at St Mary Cemetery in Ft Mitchell. Memorial contributions can be made to the 2808 Reading Rd Cincinnati OH 45206. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019