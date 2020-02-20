|
|
Mike Wilderspin
Cincinnati - Mike Wilderspin, beloved husband of Marsha Wilderspin (nee Parmley) of 45 years. Loving father of Abby (the late Michael) Massey and Kathryn (Adam) Berner. Cherished grandfather of Michael Harper, Alexa and Nathan Massey, and Nolan and Reid Berner. Loved brother of Patricia Strickley and the late Albert Wilderspin. Dear brother-in-law of Janine Wilderspin and the late Joseph Strickley. Passed away, Wednesday, February 19, 2020, age 73. Memorial Gathering Thurs. Feb. 27th from 5:30PM until time of Celebration of Life at 6:30PM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Memorials requested to . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020