Mike "Bear" YoukilisCincinnati - Mike "Bear" Youkilis, age 71, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Loving husband of Carolyn Youkilis. Beloved father of Scott (Stacey) Youkilis, Kevin (Julie) Youkilis and Aaron (Toni) Youkilis. Most cherished Papa Bear of Samantha, Madalyn, Everett, Charlie, Honor, Jordy, Zach and Jeremy. He is survived by his brothers Edward Youkilis and Tom (Alison) Youkilis and friends all around the world. Mike was a graduate of Walnut Hills High School and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati. Private graveside services held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship has been set up for a local youth baseball player to attend and play at the University of Cincinnati. Please send donation to Youk's Kids, c/o Blonin & Company, 2020 Commonwealth Ave., Newtonville, MA 02460 would be appreciated.