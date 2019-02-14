Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Bellevue - Mikiyla Gross, 12 years old of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Children's Hospital. She attended Bellevue Middle School and enjoyed going to school activities and hanging out with her friends. Mikiyla looked forward to Friday Night Skating at Reca Roller Rink. She is survived by her mother Helen Gross; father Michael Whitt; paternal grandfather Eddie Diamond; siblings Tydus Wadkins, Zachary Bass, Tamera Whitt, Darianna Whitt and Jayden Whitt; many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents James and Donna Gross and paternal grandmother Vandella Whitt. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 11am until time of Funeral Service at 1pm. A private family burial will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions suggested to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Asthma Research www.cincinnatichildrens.org

Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019
