Mila Mae Miller
Cheviot - Mila Mae Miller (nee Pund), beloved wife of the late Albert W Miller, loving mother of Mila "Toots" (late Dennis) Bedinghaus, Connie Gabbard and the late Pamela Rose Slusher, dear grandmother of Kim (Jeff) Schwiers, Jill (Pete) Cooper, Brad Richey, Jessica Gabbard and the late Nicole (Justin) Leidenheimer, great-grandmother of Ryan, Collin and Jordan Schwiers, Mackenzie, Kaitlyn and Trey Cooper, sister of the late Irene Owens, the late Mary Souders, the late Jean Schaller and the late Dolores Davis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family & friends. Died, Monday, July 20, 2020 age 95. Visitation in St Martin of Tours Church, Monday, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Per Archdiocese directives, social distancing is expected and masks are required inside the church building. Burial will follow in St Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St Martin Place, Cheviot (45211). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com
