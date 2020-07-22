1/
Mila Mae Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mila Mae Miller

Cheviot - Mila Mae Miller (nee Pund), beloved wife of the late Albert W Miller, loving mother of Mila "Toots" (late Dennis) Bedinghaus, Connie Gabbard and the late Pamela Rose Slusher, dear grandmother of Kim (Jeff) Schwiers, Jill (Pete) Cooper, Brad Richey, Jessica Gabbard and the late Nicole (Justin) Leidenheimer, great-grandmother of Ryan, Collin and Jordan Schwiers, Mackenzie, Kaitlyn and Trey Cooper, sister of the late Irene Owens, the late Mary Souders, the late Jean Schaller and the late Dolores Davis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family & friends. Died, Monday, July 20, 2020 age 95. Visitation in St Martin of Tours Church, Monday, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Per Archdiocese directives, social distancing is expected and masks are required inside the church building. Burial will follow in St Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St Martin Place, Cheviot (45211). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:30 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved