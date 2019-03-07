Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Mildred Barto Obituary
Mildred Barto

Fort Thomas - Mildred Irene Barto (nee Droege), 94, of Ft. Thomas, KY, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 surrounded by family at Highlandspring of Ft. Thomas. Mil was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Raymond Barto; parents, Leon and Eva Dell Droege; brother, Orel Lee "Art" Droege. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Robert) Rinehard; son, Richard (Karen) Barto; grandchildren: Abbey (Jeff) Cole, and Tyler (Lyndsay) Barto; Great-grandchildren Kaleb, Brooklyn and Emmitt Cole and William and James Barto; sister-in-law, Beulah Droege; nieces, Donna Sue (late Doug) Hall, Debbie (Dan) Schoulties and Dee (Dale) Holly, along with their children and family. Mil had the benefit of loving and caring neighbors which she considered extended family. She was the Resident Manager of Valhalla Apartments in Southgate for 27 years. After retirement she continued to work at Case's Golden Leaf Florist as she loved interacting with the public. She loved her time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren and also enjoyed cooking, sharing her famous Dill Dip and cheeseburgers, gardening, crocheting and crafts, and sitting on her front porch with neighbors. Visitation will be Friday March 8, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St. Alexandria, KY from 11:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow in Mount Gilead Cemetery, Carthage, KY Memorials to Charity of donor;s choice. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019
