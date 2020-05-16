Mildred Blasingame
1917 - 2020
Mildred Blasingame

Cincinnati - Mildred (Jones) Blasingame of Cincinnati, Ohio was born September 3,1917 died April 25, 2020, at the age of 102 years old. She passed peacefully of natural causes, in the company of her daughter. Mildred graduated high school, was married to C. Blasingame and widowed. She supported herself and her young daughter by working as a Unit Clerk at Good Samaritan Hospital until retirement. For years until the early 1970's, she provided a home for many relatives starting out in life until they were financially stable.

As the daughter of Arthur Jones and Hattie (Finch) Duncan Jones Pinkney, Mildred is survived by her daughter, Marcia (Mardy) Blasingame, great-niece Deborah Threatts, great-nephews Carlton, Christopher (Augie), and Andrew Threatts, great-grandnieces Cassandra, Sasha, Chelsea Threatts and great-grandnephew Carlton Threatts, Jr. As well as a host of great-great- grand(nieces/nephews). Her sisters and brothers were Stella (Duncan) Threatts, Mary Louise Duncan, James Duncan, John Jones, Harold Jones, all of whom are deceased. Reverend Charles A. Threatts (deceased) was her beloved nephew.

The final private placement will be at Spring Grove at the Fountain of Remembrance on May 19, 2020.

A Memorial Celebration of the beautiful life of (Ms.) Mildred is yet to be determined.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
