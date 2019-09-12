|
|
Mildred Borchers
Ft. Wright - Mildred Borchers (nee Plaggenberg) 100 years of age passed away Tuesday at her home with her loving family by her side. She was a Registered Nurse and a homemaker. Mildred was the loving wife of the late Norbert Borchers. Loving mother of Jack Borchers, David Borchers, and the late Tom Borchers. Loving grandma of eight, nine great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday 10:30 am at St. Agnes Church. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to: Bluegrass Hospice 51 Cavalier Dr, Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019