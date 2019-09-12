Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Borchers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Borchers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Borchers Obituary
Mildred Borchers

Ft. Wright - Mildred Borchers (nee Plaggenberg) 100 years of age passed away Tuesday at her home with her loving family by her side. She was a Registered Nurse and a homemaker. Mildred was the loving wife of the late Norbert Borchers. Loving mother of Jack Borchers, David Borchers, and the late Tom Borchers. Loving grandma of eight, nine great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday 10:30 am at St. Agnes Church. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to: Bluegrass Hospice 51 Cavalier Dr, Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.