Mildred C. Wallace
Loveland - Mildred C. (nee Clay) Wallace. Beloved wife of the late E. Wayne Wallace. Loving mother of Sandra (Ron) Langhals, Richard W. (Susan) Wallace, Thomas C. (Sharon) Wallace, and Linda S. (Joseph) Martin. Cherished grandmother of nine and great grandmother of many. Passed away October 29, 2020 at the age of 99. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
. tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.