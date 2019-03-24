|
|
Mildred Cusson
Union Twp. - Mildred "Millie" Cusson, 71, of Union Twp., passed away on March 20, 2019. Born November 10, 1947 in Cincinnati, OH, to the late Robert and Bertha Stenger. Beloved wife of the late Robert Allen Cusson. Loving mother of Renée Walter (Erick) and Christopher Cusson (Angelina). Meer Meer of Jaime Holden (Brian), Jon, Michèle, and Lily Tetrault. Great-grandmother of Estelle Holden. Sister of Helen Johnson (the late Jim). Aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Jenny Stenger. Preceded in death by her brother, William "Bill" Stenger. Visitation will be held at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, 681 Mt. Moriah Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45245, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:30 PM. Interment Mt. Moriah Cemetery. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Millie to St. Jude www.stjude.org/donate
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019