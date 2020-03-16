|
|
Mildred E. Byrd
West Chester - Mildred E. Byrd. Beloved wife of the late Bill J. Byrd. Devoted mother of Linda (Carl) Stone, Debra (Henry) Lloyd, and Bill (Ann) Byrd. Cherished grandmother of Brian (Lisa), Jennifer (Todd), Brandon (Alicia), Brittany (Chris), Erin, Ashley, Matthew, and Kara. Loving great-grandmother of Kalianne, Adalia, Samantha, Brady, Greyson, Landen, and Ella. Mildred passed away on March 13, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17th from 6 to 8 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 18th at 1 PM at the Arlington Memorial Gardens Chapel, 2145 Compton Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Entombment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to the Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020