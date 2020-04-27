Resources
Mildred E. (Yung) Kremer

Melbourne - Mildred E. (nee Yung) Kremer, 99 of Melbourne, Kentucky passed away on April 24, 2020 at Highlandspring Nursing Home, Fort Thomas, KY. Mildred was born August 11, 1920 in Melbourne, KY to William and Mayme Amberger Yung. She was a homemaker and the Oldest member at St. Philip Church, Melbourne, Kentucky. Mildred loved her flowers, gardening, fishing, cooking and known for her vegetable soup and salsa. She and her husband loved cooking on New Year's Day for family and friends. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Elmer J. Kremer, Sisters, Edna Barbian and Marcella Randall, and Brother Robert Yung. Mildred is survived by her Son, James E. Kremer, Daughter, Louise (Don) Coward, 1 granddaughter- Amber O'Neill, and 2 great grandsons- Jonah and Cole. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Mass of Christian Burial will be private for family. Celebration of Mildred's Life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to St. Philip Church, 1404 Mary Ingles Highway, Melbourne, Kentucky 41059. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. DOBBLING, MUEHLENKAMP-ERSCHELL FUNERAL HOME caring for Mildred and her family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
