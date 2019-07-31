Services
Mildred Elizabeth Adams Gibson


1915 - 2019
Independence - Mildred Elizabeth Adams Gibson, age 104, entered her eternal rest on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Villa Spring in Erlanger. She was born July 10, 1915 in Latonia KY to Lafyette and Addie Adams. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Stanley Gibson, Sr. in 1987, her stepson William Stanley Gibson,Jr.(Norma Sue) ;her brother Charles(Selby) and a niece Carol Jean Etter. She is survived by a stepson Robert (Thelma) Gibson of Independence, 6 step grandchildren-Becky (Bill) Dettor of Walton; Charles "Chuck" (Onecia) Gibson of Waco, KY; Franklin (LeeAnn) Gibson of Walton; Ed (Marcy) Gibson of Walton; Brenda (Henry) Harrison of Crestwood, KY and Rob (Margie) Gibson of Williston, VT and 6 step great grandchildren. She worked at Wadsworth Watch Case Company in Dayton, Ky and J.F. Zook Investment Corporation until her retirement. She was the oldest member of Independence Christian Church. She loved to enjoy life by traveling all over the United States and Canada, quilting, doing needlepoint and creating crafts for people to enjoy. Visitation will be from 10 - 11:00 AM Friday, August 2, 2019 at SWINDLER AND CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, 5245 Madison Pike, INDEPENDENCE. Service immediately following at 11:00 AM at Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Remembrances may be made to Independence Christian Church at P.O. Box 8, Independence, KY 41051 or to the . For private online condolences or directions visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
